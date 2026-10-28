Washington warned Persian Gulf states of possible strikes on Iran following Congressional elections, - WSJ

The U.S. is considering the possibility of launching a brief but large-scale military operation against Iran after the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. Several Arab countries in the Gulf region have already received warnings to that effect.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Wall Street Journal.

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The U.S. Warns Gulf Countries of a Possible Military Operation

According to the publication, the U.S. is preparing for a potential resumption of strikes, but President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on a new operation.

According to the publication, the U.S. military is developing options for new attacks designed to increase pressure on Tehran and force it to make concessions during negotiations.

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Targets of the attacks: Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missiles, and drones

Potential targets include Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and its missile and drone capabilities.

The U.S. military is strengthening its presence in the region by deploying additional ships, aircraft, and Marines. The U.S. is also bolstering regional defenses, replenishing ammunition stocks, and relocating some of its personnel from potentially dangerous bases.

Israel is also drawing up plans for possible new attacks on Iran. A previous joint U.S.-Israeli campaign inflicted significant damage on Iran's nuclear program, but the future course of events remains uncertain.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated that he does not plan to resume strikes until the midterm elections on November 3. At the same time, officials in Washington continue to consider military scenarios in case diplomatic efforts fail.

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Threats from Tehran and Concerns Among Arab Countries

Tehran has warned that, in the event of new U.S. attacks, it may expand its strikes to include economic and civilian targets in countries across the region. Iran maintains significant stockpiles of missiles and drones and is rebuilding its arsenal.

Against the backdrop of these threats, the Gulf states fear that a new escalation could affect their infrastructure and energy facilities.

At the same time, mediators in the Middle East are trying to resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Analysts warn that new strikes will not necessarily force Iran to capitulate, but may instead strengthen its determination to develop its missile and nuclear capabilities.

The condition of Iran’s nuclear facilities following the previous attacks remains a separate issue. The International Atomic Energy Agency states that, due to a lack of access to the damaged facilities, it cannot verify whether Iran has moved its nuclear materials.