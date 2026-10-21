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Russia is ready to help US resolve "Iranian crisis," Putin says at meeting with Witkoff
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin told Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia is ready to help the United States resolve the situation with Iran.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
Details
During the meeting, the dictator said that he was "interested in assessments of the situation surrounding the crisis in Iran."
He noted that Moscow is ready to help "resolve the Iranian crisis."
Putin also stated that he was interested in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that on October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.
- According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
- On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
- At a meeting with Putin, Vitkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine
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