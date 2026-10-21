There are preconditions for ceasefire in Ukraine; talks in Oslo were productive, - Witkoff

A meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff, special representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, has begun in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Witkoff’s statements on the preconditions for a ceasefire and the outcome of the meeting in Oslo

"There are preconditions for reaching a ceasefire in the conflict in Ukraine," Witkoff said during a meeting with Putin.

According to Trump’s special representative, the talks in Oslo were productive.

Witkoff also expressed hope that Putin would consider resuming negotiations in a Russia-U.S.-Ukraine format, during which technical issues could be discussed.

In addition, Witkoff brought documents to St. Petersburg outlining approaches to resolving the Ukrainian issue. Trump’s special envoy announced this during his meeting with Putin.

Read more: US has been pushing Ukraine to capitulate on Putin’s terms for year and half, but Europe has prevented it from surrendering – Kallas

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.

According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.

On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin do not necessarily need to meet to sign peace agreement, - Trump