Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg to meet with Putin, - Russian media. PHOTO

Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, has arrived in St. Petersburg.

This was reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to media reports, a U.S. Air Force plane crossed Russia's airspace.

A special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met Witkoff at Pulkovo Airport.

According to an aide to the Kremlin dictator, Putin will meet with Witkoff in the morning.

"The conflict in Ukraine will be the main topic of today's conversation between Putin and Witkoff," the media quoted him as saying.

Read more: Russia will hear proposals from Trump’s envoys, but there will be no political concessions – Lavrov

Background

It was previously reported that on October 21, Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian leaders.

According to media reports, Witkoff will propose to Putin a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelenskyy.

Read more: Zelenskyy begins meeting with US special envoy Witkoff in Norway