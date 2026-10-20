Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia would see what US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner propose, but there would be no political concessions.

Russian state propaganda news agencies quoted his statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Rejection of political concessions

Lavrov said Russia was ready for economic deals, but without political concessions.

He also said the Russian authorities did not expect "any miracles" from US President Donald Trump’s administration on sanctions.

Lavrov added that there should be no enthusiasm over Trump’s decision not to apply the sanctions law: "Another president will come along — who knows how they will behave."

New terms for relations with the West after 2022

The aggressor state’s minister added that Moscow was ready to restore relations with the West, but they would no longer be as they were before 2022.

Watch more: Zelenskyy does not deserve respite from war, - Lavrov. VIDEO

Background

As previously reported, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership.

Read more: Difficult negotiations for lasting peace are underway right now – Budanov