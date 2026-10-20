Witkoff to travel to St Petersburg tomorrow to meet Russian leadership – Støre
On Wednesday, October 21, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg to meet with the Russian leadership.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced this at a press conference following the meeting in Oslo, Censor.NET reports.
Witkoff to travel to Russia
According to Støre, Witkoff will share the key ideas and proposals discussed at the Oslo meeting with Russian representatives.
The Norwegian prime minister said Witkoff would try to "pave the way" for a meeting between the leaders of the US, Ukraine and Russia.
Støre said today’s meeting with the US special envoy and the Ukrainian delegation covered Ukraine’s security, a post-war prosperity plan, territorial issues and sanctions against Russia.
Background
As previously reported, a meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, respectively, began in Norway on October 20.
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