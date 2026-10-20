Zelenskyy has arrived in Norway: meetings are scheduled with Støre, Stubb, and Witkoff. VIDEO
Today, 20 October, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Norway with his team.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
What meetings are planned?
According to him, important meetings are planned: a trilateral meeting with Jonas Gar Støre and Alex Stubb, and a bilateral meeting with Steve Witkoff.
"We will also meet as a group of four. I will have an audience with King Haakon VIII of Norway and a meeting with the Storting. We are not ceasing any contacts that may help bring about peace. We will also discuss strengthening our air defence and joint production. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine and a dignified path to peace," the head of state said.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Zelenskyy would arrive in Oslo for talks with the leaders of Norway and Finland.
- Media reports also stated that Witkoff would travel to Russia following his talks with Zelenskyy in Oslo.
- The day before, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may visit Norway this week for a new round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
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