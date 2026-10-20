Zelenskyy has arrived in Norway: meetings are scheduled with Støre, Stubb, and Witkoff. VIDEO

Today, 20 October, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Norway with his team.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What meetings are planned?

According to him, important meetings are planned: a trilateral meeting with Jonas Gar Støre and Alex Stubb, and a bilateral meeting with Steve Witkoff.

"We will also meet as a group of four. I will have an audience with King Haakon VIII of Norway and a meeting with the Storting. We are not ceasing any contacts that may help bring about peace. We will also discuss strengthening our air defence and joint production. I am grateful to everyone who supports Ukraine and a dignified path to peace," the head of state said.

Read more: Russia believes that change in Ukraine’s presidency "will make their task easier." It’s surprising that U.S. wants this too, — Zelenskyy

What led up to this?