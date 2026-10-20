Russia believes that change in Ukraine’s presidency "will make their task easier." It’s surprising that U.S. wants this too, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issue of elections is not the top priority for Ukrainian society at this time.

He made this statement in an interview with Corriere della Sera, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"We must end the war and return to normal life. Elections will take place, and soldiers on the front lines, Ukrainians abroad, and those within the country must be given the opportunity to vote. But how can we organize open and democratic elections under drone and missile attacks, with the participation of Western observers? I don’t think that’s possible," Zelenskyy explained.

In his view, the Russians are raising this issue because "they believe that a change in the presidency will make their task easier."

"I find it surprising that our American partners want this as well. Europeans understand that a split in the country risks triggering the very same tsunami that will destroy our ability to resist," he emphasized.

Read more: Not kind of person who’s easy to deal with: Trump said it’s harder to negotiate with Zelenskyy than with Putin

Zelenskyy assured that "no one is clinging to their seat."

"We must defend the state—each of us in our own role, in accordance with the law and the Constitution. The military is on the front lines; the rest of us must work and pay taxes if we do not want to surrender the country and lose our independence.

To Americans who are demanding a change in the presidency, I say: let Ukrainians take care of their own elections and make their own choice in accordance with the law," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy on calls for elections in Ukraine: "This is rhetoric, I am not clinging to presidency"

Background

US President Donald Trump said he believed it was time for Ukraine to elect a new leader capable of reaching agreements to end the war.

Commenting on Trump’s statement, Peskov claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not demonstrating the political will to end the war.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said he was ready to discuss elections if the United States reached an agreement with Russia on a full ceasefire.

Read more: I am not going to resign. This war is my responsibility – Zelenskyy