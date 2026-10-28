Zelenskyy and Putin may meet soon. Significant progress has been made, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope for a meeting soon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Trump sees progress

Trump told reporters on the morning of October 28 that significant progress has been made in relations between Washington and Moscow in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"And I think we've made significant progress in our relations with Russia—in the context of Russia and Ukraine. A meeting will take place soon, and, in my opinion, significant progress has been made," the U.S. leader said.

Read more: Trump: US "got nothing" in return for $350 billion in aid to Ukraine during Biden administration

The Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Putin

In response to a follow-up question from a media representative asking which meeting specifically was being referred to, Trump said:

"A meeting with President Putin and with President Zelenskyy. And I think significant progress has been made," he added.