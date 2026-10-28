Trump: US "got nothing" in return for $350 billion in aid to Ukraine during Biden administration

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that the United States allegedly "got nothing in return" for the $350 billion in aid provided to Ukraine and its European allies during the previous administration.

He made this statement on 27 October at a campaign rally in Texas, according to Censor.NET.

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On aid to Ukraine and Europe

According to Trump, his administration has rebuilt the US armed forces, whilst his predecessor, the 46th President Joe Biden, "gave away a significant portion of them".

"We rebuilt the armed forces. And Biden gave away a significant portion of them. We should have charged something for that. This is Europe, after all. They can pay," said the US leader.

He emphasised that he is now charging European allies for arms supplies, referring to the PURL programme.

"I think they’re passing the weapons on to Ukraine or someone else, but they’re paying us. Biden could have asked for that. He gave away $350 billion, and we got nothing in return, apart from them thinking we’re fools," added Trump.

Read more: Trump does not rule out imposing 200 per cent tariffs on Ukraine and Russia to end war

About Witkoff

Trump also thanked Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for his peace efforts.

"Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is making tremendous progress. Thank you, Steve," he added.

What led up to this?

On 30 April, Trump claimed that financial aid to Ukraine during Joe Biden’s term in office is one of the reasons why the Russian-Ukrainian war is continuing.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance is proud that the US has stopped funding Ukraine.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has once again stated that former President Joe Biden’s administration "irresponsibly" provided Ukraine with military aid worth "hundreds of billions of dollars", which led to the escalation of the war. This is precisely why Donald Trump is insisting on peace between the two countries.

The figure of $350 billion is an old claim by Trump; it is not supported by independent estimates. For reference: according to the US Congress, approximately $175 billion has been allocated to all Ukraine-related programmes since 2022. Military aid accounts for a smaller portion (approximately $65 billion).

US arms to Ukraine under Biden

According to Pentagon figures, the previous administration provided Kyiv with $33.8 billion’s worth of weapons from the Ministry of Defence’s stockpiles, plus a further $33.2 billion in cash to purchase weapons directly from American defence companies.

Following the most recent release of weapons from Pentagon depots on 9 January 2025, $3.85 billion of the funds authorised by Congress remain unspent for such transfers of existing weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine would not exist right now were it not for aid from U.S. and bravery of Ukrainian soldiers, - Rubio