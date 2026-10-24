Trump does not rule out imposing 200 per cent tariffs on Ukraine and Russia to end war

US President Donald Trump has stated that it might be worth imposing a 200 per cent tariff on Ukraine and Russia to encourage the countries to sign a peace agreement.

Trump made these remarks at a campaign rally in Florida on 23 October, according to Censor.NET.

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Trump’s statement on tariffs

According to him, tariffs have helped bring eight wars to an end, five of which, in his view, ended thanks to trade and tariffs.

"Tariffs have helped us bring eight wars to an end. Five of those eight, I would say, ended precisely because of trade and tariffs: we warned that if you carry on fighting, we will impose a 200 per cent tariff on both of you. And, surprisingly, they stopped the war," said Trump.

At the same time, he acknowledged that such an approach would not work with Kyiv and Moscow.

"Perhaps we should apply this to Ukraine and Russia immediately. I’ve never thought about it. I haven’t looked at it from that angle. But we don’t buy enough from them to do that. So it won’t work anyway," he added.

Read more: Democratic victory in U.S. is unlikely to change Trump’s policy toward Ukraine, - Politico

On the end of the war in Ukraine

Trump also stated that he hopes for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

"I hope we are already close to the end of the Russian-Ukrainian catastrophe. I hope we will manage to put an end to it," said the US President.

Read more: Trump spoke about third term: "I think I have right to run again"

What led up to this?