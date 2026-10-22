Putin: Occupied Ukrainian territories are "historically Russian," and Russians and Ukrainians are "one people"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that talk of Ukraine’s territorial losses was "inappropriate." He also said Moscow was ready to resume trilateral talks, but only to reach a "final peace agreement."

He made the remarks in an interview with Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

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On Ukrainian territory

Putin said a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was prepared to accept the loss of some territory for the sake of peace was inappropriate.

"First of all, my view of the matter is that this is not their territory. Historically, it is Russia’s territory," the Kremlin leader said.

Putin also claimed that "the people living in these territories voted, first, for state independence and, as a second step, voted for reunification with the Russian Federation."

"So I think it is inappropriate to talk about any territorial losses," he added.

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Ukraine and most countries do not recognise the results of the "referendums" Russia held in occupied territories.

Claim that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people"

The Kremlin leader said Russia was "still" ready to negotiate and seek solutions "because these are people very close to us."

"Well, what can I say? The latest genetic studies show that Russians and Ukrainians are, in fact, one people. Fine, some people want to think differently. All right, we accept that. That is how Russia’s history has unfolded; those are today’s realities. But agreement can be reached on everything," Putin said.

On talks with Ukraine and the US

Putin said Russia was ready to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine to reach a "final peace agreement," rather than suspend hostilities.

According to Putin, the aim of new talks should be to reach agreements on the future security of Russia and Ukraine. He believes the architecture of European security should also be discussed in that context.

Putin added that "Russia will see how the settlement process develops in the coming days."

Watch more: Witkoff to Putin: You are humanist, just like Trump. VIDEO

The Russian dictator also claimed that Russia had sought a peaceful resolution of the conflict from the outset.

"We were already talking about this in 2014: let us help you reach an agreement with the southeast of what was then Ukraine. No, they used artillery and aircraft against civilians and effectively started a war. Then came the Minsk agreements. We always wanted them to reach an agreement with the part of Ukraine that disagreed with the coup. No, they refused," he said.

"Then, before we began our actions to protect people in Donbas, we also told them: let us reach an agreement without any incidents. No, they said they would fight. Well, go ahead. Kyiv chose war itself… Russia offered to help Ukraine reach an agreement with Donbas, but Kyiv chose artillery," Putin added.

These claims repeat Russian propaganda narratives. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In 2014, it annexed Crimea and began supporting armed groups in Donbas.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin do not necessarily need to meet to sign peace agreement, - Trump

On deserters

Putin also claimed that Ukraine’s leadership treats its citizens "as expendable material."

He alleged that Ukraine "officially" has half a million deserters and that the real figure is higher. He also claimed that men are "rounded up in the streets like stray dogs and forcibly sent to the front." He provided no evidence.

"Russia’s leadership does not want to fight Ukraine, but if Ukraine’s current leadership wants to, that is their business," he said.

Read more: EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

"Russia cannot be defeated"

According to the Russian dictator, "it has become clear to everyone that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield and that inflicting a strategic defeat on it is unrealistic."

He added that those seeking such a defeat "will recognise the realities of modern life and understand that it is better to live on friendly terms with Russia."

Putin also said Russia "will accomplish its tasks" and that all the goals of the "special military operation" (the term Russian propaganda uses for Russia’s war against Ukraine — ed.) "will be achieved."

Read more: Putin did not hand over any documents to Witkoff containing Russia’s proposals for ending war in Ukraine, - Peskov