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News Witkoff’s meeting with Putin Witkoff’s visit to Russia
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Witkoff to Putin: You are humanist, just like Trump. VIDEO

Donald Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff, described dictator Putin as a "humanist" during a meeting with him.

He made this statement during a meeting in St Petersburg, according to Censor.NET.

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Putin – a "humanist"

These words were spoken in the context of Russia releasing 75-year-old retired American teacher Stephen Gabbard, who was taken prisoner by the Russian Federation in 2022.

"You talk so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanist. You are a humanist too, sir, and I give you credit for that. I express my respect to you and thank you once again," said Witkoff.

Read more: Stubb after talks with Witkoff in Oslo: We are awaiting Russia’s response to determine next steps

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that on 21 October, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St Petersburg, where he would meet with the Russian leadership.
  • According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
  • On 21 October, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
  • During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that the preconditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine were in place

Read more: Republican Senator Tillis: "Putin is playing Trump like a fiddle"

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Vladimir Putin (4202) Steve Witkoff (250)
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