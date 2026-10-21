Witkoff to Putin: You are humanist, just like Trump. VIDEO

Donald Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff, described dictator Putin as a "humanist" during a meeting with him.

He made this statement during a meeting in St Petersburg, according to Censor.NET.

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Putin – a "humanist"

These words were spoken in the context of Russia releasing 75-year-old retired American teacher Stephen Gabbard, who was taken prisoner by the Russian Federation in 2022.

"You talk so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanist. You are a humanist too, sir, and I give you credit for that. I express my respect to you and thank you once again," said Witkoff.

Read more: Stubb after talks with Witkoff in Oslo: We are awaiting Russia’s response to determine next steps

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on 21 October, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St Petersburg, where he would meet with the Russian leadership.

According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.

On 21 October, Witkoff arrived in Russia.

During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that the preconditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine were in place

Read more: Republican Senator Tillis: "Putin is playing Trump like a fiddle"