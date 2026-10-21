Witkoff to Putin: You are humanist, just like Trump. VIDEO
Donald Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff, described dictator Putin as a "humanist" during a meeting with him.
He made this statement during a meeting in St Petersburg, according to Censor.NET.
Putin – a "humanist"
These words were spoken in the context of Russia releasing 75-year-old retired American teacher Stephen Gabbard, who was taken prisoner by the Russian Federation in 2022.
"You talk so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanist. You are a humanist too, sir, and I give you credit for that. I express my respect to you and thank you once again," said Witkoff.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that on 21 October, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St Petersburg, where he would meet with the Russian leadership.
- According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.
- On 21 October, Witkoff arrived in Russia.
- During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff stated that the preconditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine were in place
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