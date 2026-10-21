Stubb after talks with Witkoff in Oslo: We are awaiting Russia’s response to determine next steps

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that following a meeting in Oslo attended by Zelenskyy, the Norwegian prime minister, and special envoys of the U.S. president, the peace process is back on track.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Yle.

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What is known?

Over the past week, Stubb said, the situation has improved significantly.

"We all share a unified position and are awaiting Russia's response to determine our next steps," the Finnish leader added.

According to Stubb, the negotiators worked on documents related to security, territories, and sanctions.

"I think the process is back on track. We are working together with our European friends. The main thing now is what signals Steve Witkoff will receive in St. Petersburg. Today went well. Tomorrow is a new day. I hope we won't face another setback," he added.

See more: Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg to meet with Putin, - Russian media. PHOTO

What led up to this?

On October 20, he met with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff in Norway.

On October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.

According to media reports, Vitkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelensky.

On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.

During his meeting with Putin, Vitkoff stated that there are prerequisites for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Read more: Witkoff to travel to St Petersburg tomorrow to meet Russian leadership – Støre