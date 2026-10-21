Republican Senator Tillis: "Putin is playing Trump like a fiddle"

Republican Senator Tom Tillis believes that dictator Putin is "playing President Trump like a fiddle," thereby diverting U.S. support away from Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Hill.

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Details

According to him, history will not look kindly on Trump if he withdraws his support for Ukraine.

Tillis stated that Putin’s claim that he invaded Ukraine to "denazify" it is a lie. He also called Trump’s agreement with Russia—involving the import of hundreds of thousands of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel and the lifting of sanctions—a mistake that the U.S. will later regret.

Read more: US has been pushing Ukraine to capitulate on Putin’s terms for year and half, but Europe has prevented it from surrendering – Kallas

"Russians are lying. Putin is lying. Putin is playing President Trump like a fiddle. And history is not going to look good on an America that failed to rise up and defend the Western world if Putin actually gets his way," he said in an interview with CNN.

Tillis also criticized Putin's proposal to hold a trilateral summit involving Xi Jinping and Trump, calling it "absurd."

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin do not necessarily need to meet to sign peace agreement, - Trump

Background

Earlier, Tillis and three other Republicans—Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—had signed a letter calling on the Pentagon’s inspector general to investigate whether senior department officials had ordered restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starshield and U.S. intelligence data, or whether they had prior knowledge of such a decision.

"President Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine needs, in particular, Patriot missiles, which third countries are ready to provide in coordination with U.S. defense officials.

I want to know who in the administration is refusing to authorize these deliveries. After all, we’re not even talking about missiles from our own stockpiles," he said.

Read more: Musk personally ordered restriction on Starlink operations in Ukraine after conversation with Trump, - WSJ