Putin did not hand over any documents to Witkoff containing Russia’s proposals for ending war in Ukraine, - Peskov

Putin’s spokesman, Peskov, stated that Putin did not hand over any documents containing Russian proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine during yesterday’s meeting with Witkoff.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Peskov also added that Moscow sees "increasing activity on the part of some European capitals, which are trying to understand what is happening" in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine, but has not heard any statements expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue that takes Russia’s interests into account.

Read more: Witkoff presents Putin with updated proposal to end war in Ukraine – Axios

Witkoff’s visit to Russia on October 21

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership.

According to media reports, Witkoff would propose a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelenskyy to Putin.

Witkoff arrived in Russia on October 21.

During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff said the conditions were in place for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Read more: No arrangements were made for another Witkoff visit to Russia – Peskov