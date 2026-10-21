No arrangements were made for another Witkoff visit to Russia – Peskov
No arrangements were made for US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Russia again in the near future.
Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.
Substantive meeting
Peskov said the previous meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff had been substantive.
"No, there have been longer ones. Substantive, of course. They sat together for three hours, perhaps a little longer," Peskov said.
He also said no arrangements had been made for Witkoff to visit Russia again in the near future.
Witkoff’s visit to Russia on October 21
- Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership.
- According to media reports, Witkoff would propose a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelenskyy to Putin.
- Witkoff arrived in Russia on October 21.
- During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff said the conditions were in place for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password