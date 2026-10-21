No arrangements were made for another Witkoff visit to Russia – Peskov

No arrangements were made for US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Russia again in the near future.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

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Substantive meeting

Peskov said the previous meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff had been substantive.

"No, there have been longer ones. Substantive, of course. They sat together for three hours, perhaps a little longer," Peskov said.

He also said no arrangements had been made for Witkoff to visit Russia again in the near future.

Watch more: Witkoff to Putin: You are humanist, just like Trump. VIDEO

Witkoff’s visit to Russia on October 21

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership.

According to media reports, Witkoff would propose a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelenskyy to Putin.

Witkoff arrived in Russia on October 21.

During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff said the conditions were in place for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Watch more: Russia ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and US in November – Kremlin