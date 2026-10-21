Russia ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and US in November – Kremlin

The Kremlin says it is ready to return to trilateral talks in the Russia–US–Ukraine format in early November. Putin told US representatives he was ready to resume discussions "around November 10".

As Censor.NET reports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media this after Putin’s meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

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On the talks

"The president informed Steve Witkoff that we are, in principle, ready to resume the aforementioned trilateral talks around November 10 on the main issue. This issue concerns establishing a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the end of the conflict," Ushakov told reporters.

According to him, Witkoff noted that "President Trump will undoubtedly be very pleased with this decision".

Read more: Stubb after talks with Witkoff in Oslo: We are awaiting Russia’s response to determine next steps

On Oslo

Ushakov said Witkoff had briefed Putin on the substance of the talks in Oslo and offered his comments.

He "noted some new elements in the approaches of the Europeans and Kyiv", but, according to Ushakov, "they contained little of use in terms of resolving the Ukrainian crisis".

Putin told Witkoff that "Russian troops hold the initiative on the battlefield entirely".

Diesel deal

According to Ushakov, particular attention was paid to arrangements for supplying Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets, which Putin and Trump agreed on during a telephone conversation on October 9.

"Both sides stressed that the deal serves not only American and Russian interests but will also help stabilise supply and demand in the global fuel market," the Russian dictator’s aide said. Following the US administration’s lifting of a number of sanctions on Russian diesel, practical work in this area has already begun, he said.

Read more: "Real progress" made at Oslo talks – Stubb

Witkoff’s visit to Russia on October 21