Russia supports trilateral meeting between negotiating teams in November – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to participate in trilateral talks with the United States and Russia. Moscow supports holding such a meeting as early as November.
He said this in comments to journalists, Censor.NET reports.
On the talks
According to Zelenskyy, he received a briefing from the US side by phone while travelling to Kyiv. This happened immediately after US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian dictator Putin in St Petersburg.
He said the United States proposes holding talks as soon as possible, and Ukraine supports the proposal.
"We received feedback that Russia, as we understood from the briefing, supports a trilateral meeting between teams. The American side proposes doing this as soon as possible. We support this. We spoke with our American partners about holding it as early as possible — I think no later than early November. We will see; not everything depends on us," the president said.
European partners will also be involved in the talks. Zelenskyy specifically thanked the leaders of Norway and Finland for organising the previous consultations in Oslo in the Ukraine–Europe–US format.
Ukraine is ready for peace
At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Russia had repeatedly declared its readiness for meetings, only for plans to be changed or cancelled.
The president said Ukraine would support ceasefire proposals, including an energy truce, humanitarian initiatives, the return of prisoners, and diplomacy.
"We fully support the American proposals. We hope Russia will too… It has said many times that it was ready for a meeting, and then something changed. We will see how it goes this time. The main idea is to meet as early as possible, start working and work towards the peace we need," Zelenskyy concluded.
- As a reminder, the day before, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in November. According to him, the meeting could take place in the United Arab Emirates around November 10.
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