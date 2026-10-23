During a speech in Iowa, President Donald Trump stated that, in his opinion, he has the right to run for a third presidential term, although he acknowledged that the law stipulates otherwise.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing CNN.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"I think I have the right to run again. I think I have the right to run again because they cheated," he said, referring to allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of running for a third term, although at various times he has categorically ruled out that possibility.

Read more: US elections could change Trump’s policy on Ukraine – Reuters

"I think the law said — I’m not 100% sure — but I think the law says that I’m not allowed to run again. I’ve studied that phrase," said the U.S. leader, referring to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which limits the president to two terms in office.

A few minutes later, Trump stated that he has the "right" to run for a fourth term, claiming that his victory in the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Read more: Russia believes that change in Ukraine’s presidency "will make their task easier." It’s surprising that U.S. wants this too, — Zelenskyy

Trump's statements on the elections in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he believed it was time for Ukraine to elect a new leader capable of reaching agreements to end the war.

Commenting on Trump’s statement, Peskov claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not demonstrating the political will to end the war.

Zelenskyy, for his part, said he was ready to discuss elections if the United States reached an agreement with Russia on a full ceasefire.

Read more: Trump did not rule out running for third presidential term: "It would be interesting"