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Anti-drone net saved municipal bus from being struck by FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

A Russian FPV drone attempted to attack a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia, but was stopped by an anti-drone net.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Yesterday at around 10.30 pm, an enemy FPV drone attempted to attack a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia. However, thanks to anti-drone defences, the drone became entangled in the net and detonated before it could reach the vehicle," the statement reads.

The bus sustained minor damage, but all passengers are safe and unharmed.

"This is further proof of just how important it is to protect our roads with anti-drone nets," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

See more: Russians attack bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: one injured. PHOTOS

Anti-drone net protected a bus from an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia
Anti-drone net protected a bus from an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia
Anti-drone net protected a bus from an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia

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Zaporizhzhya (926) Zaporizhzhia region (2490) fpv-drone (208) Zaporizkyy district (596)
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