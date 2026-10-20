Russians attack bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: one injured. PHOTOS
On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone.
Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.
Details of the attack on the bus
- An FPV drone hit the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged.
Casualties in Zaporizhzhia
- According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password