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News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russians attack bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: one injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone.

Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Details of the attack on the bus

  • An FPV drone hit the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged.

Casualties in Zaporizhzhia

  • According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

The occupiers attacked public transport in Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers attacked public transport in Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers attacked public transport in Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers attacked public transport in Zaporizhzhia

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Zaporizhzhya (919) Zaporizhzhia region (2466) bus (32) fpv-drone (207) Zaporizkyy district (588)
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