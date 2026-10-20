Russians attack bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: one injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone.

Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russian forces attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Details of the attack on the bus

An FPV drone hit the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged.

Casualties in Zaporizhzhia

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.







