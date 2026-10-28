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News Drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region
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Occupiers attacked Pavlohrad with drone: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and fire broke out

Pavlohrad

On the morning of October 28, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a strike drone. A 15-year-old boy was injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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  • The enemy struck Pavlohrad with a drone.
  • A fire broke out.
  • A 15-year-old boy was injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Medical personnel are transporting him to the hospital.

Read more: Russians attacked Pavlohrad: one person killed, seven injured, including two children. PHOTOS

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children (1265) Pavlohrad (142) Dnipropetrovsk region (1704) Pavlohrad district (165)
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