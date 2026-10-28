Occupiers attacked Pavlohrad with drone: 15-year-old boy was wounded, and fire broke out

On the morning of October 28, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a strike drone. A 15-year-old boy was injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy struck Pavlohrad with a drone.

A fire broke out.

A 15-year-old boy was injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Medical personnel are transporting him to the hospital.

Read more: Russians attacked Pavlohrad: one person killed, seven injured, including two children. PHOTOS