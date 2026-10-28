Issues of security guarantees and Ukraine’s reconstruction cannot be discussed without Europe, - Zelenskyy

European countries must participate in consultations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and its post-war reconstruction, as they are the ones providing financial assistance for the purchase of weapons and to cover budgetary needs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Three formats of security guarantees: where is the mandatory participation of European partners?

"We expect that, as a continuation of the trilateral meeting format, there will always be an opportunity for negotiations involving Europe. Because, in my view, the issue of security guarantees cannot be discussed without Europe," he said.

Zelenskyy clarified that there are several formats of security guarantees under discussion. According to him, Europe is included in some of them, but not in others.

"The first format is bilateral security guarantees from the U.S. to Ukraine. This refers to an ‘Article 5-like’ system of guarantees. The second format is a Coalition of the Willing backed by the U.S. This format cannot be discussed without Europe. The third option is NATO. And this, too, cannot be discussed without Europe—without the Europe that is part of the Alliance. That’s the first issue," he explained.

Separately, the president noted that the discussion also covers Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, economic needs, and challenges.

A "Marshall Plan" is impossible without the EU

"This is something we were also going to discuss in Brussels. It, too, cannot be discussed without Europe. Because right now, Europe is funding weapons for Ukraine and our budget. And likewise, we are counting on the budget, on the EU, and on its leaders—and on their businesses—to come to Ukraine and help with the country’s reconstruction. We cannot envision such a—so to speak—"Marshall Plan" without Europe," he said.

The president noted that Ukraine can discuss conceptual issues with Russia through U.S. mediation; however, when discussing security guarantees that involve Europe, European partners must be included in these negotiations.

"And it is Ukraine that, throughout all these years of war, has insisted that Europe must be part of all substantive discussions, and we have succeeded in making this position clear and binding for the other participants," he said.