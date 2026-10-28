Russian Federation has attacked our data centers many times, yet we still maintained internet access, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is more technologically advanced than Russia and, thanks to its decentralized digital infrastructure, maintains mobile service and internet access even after Russian attacks.

The head of state stated this in an interview with The Sun, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine's Advantage

"Many people didn't realize that Russia had been attacking our data infrastructure and cyberspace for a long time. Then we found a way to undermine Russia's strategy and respond to their attacks on our data centers," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is where Ukraine and Russia differ.

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"Ukraine is more technologically advanced. The Russians have attacked our data centers so many times, but we still had mobile service and internet access. That’s because we have a decentralized and well-developed digital infrastructure. Our counterattacks are more painful for Russia because their infrastructure is increasingly centralized."

"They have a different strategy. They have a lot of air defense systems and are simply defending what they have. We don't have that many air defense systems—we're short on them. That's exactly why we've decentralized everything, not just data. But we always try to respond, and we do so only after Russian attacks against us," the president explained.

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