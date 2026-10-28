"I really don’t want this to be ’Yalta 2.0’": Zelenskyy on potential summit between Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin

Potential trilateral talks involving the leaders of the U.S., China, and Russia may focus on the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. It is the Russian side that is most eager for this meeting, as dialogue in this format would give the Kremlin a significant diplomatic advantage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The Threat of "Yalta-2": Why Is a Redistribution of Influence Among the Three Powers Impossible?

"What China, Russia, and the U.S. might discuss—that hasn't been clearly defined yet. They will certainly discuss the Middle East. They will certainly discuss Ukraine. I really don’t want this to be a ‘Yalta 2, 3, or 4,’ where there’s a redistribution of influence. I would even say not influence, but opinions—that this is how they can be redistributed," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the modern world differs significantly from the world before and after World War II, particularly due to technological changes and fragmentation; therefore, in his view, a simple redistribution of influence among the three states is impossible.

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Benefits for Russia

The president noted that Russia has the greatest interest in holding such a meeting, as this format could provide it with a significant diplomatic advantage following the meeting in Alaska. The head of state, however, sees no benefit for China and suggests that Beijing has the least interest in such a format.

"I just don't see any benefit for China, but I definitely see the benefits of this format for Russia. We'll see what kind of meeting it turns out to be," he said.

Read more: Territorial issues can be discussed only by leaders of Ukraine and Russia, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian side would like the trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi to take place before the meeting in China.