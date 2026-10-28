Ukraine will not attack ships with Russian diesel fuel heading to U.S., - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not attack ships with Russian diesel fuel that are heading to the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is Zelenskyy's position on ships with Russian diesel fuel?

"As for the ships that sailed from Russia to the United States: no one is going to touch those ships, because they are ships that are related to the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Rubio described Trump’s decision to ease sanctions against Russia for "diesel deal" as "very wise"

The US-Russia diesel deal and threats to Ukraine

On 9 October, US President Donald Trump stated that he had spoken with the Russian dictator Putin, with whom he had agreed on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to the US and global markets.

According to him, Russia will "immediately" supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets, a further 500,000 tonnes in November, and another million tonnes "immediately afterwards".

The US Treasury Department announced that, on Trump’s instructions, the Office of Foreign Assets Control is immediately issuing a temporary general licence to permit the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s authorisation to sell petroleum products as an "investment in war" and called on the US to hold firm talks with Moscow and impose sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act.

Axios reported that during talks in Miami, US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner allegedly warned the Ukrainian side that access to US intelligence might be cut off if Ukraine continued to strike Russian oil refineries.

On 11 October, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia ceased its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

In comments to Axios, Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the start of an ‘energy truce’ came as a surprise to the Ukrainian side.

Later, the president stated that Ukraine was prepared to refrain from striking at Russian energy infrastructure, provided that Russia took similar steps.

Read more: First tanker loaded with Russian diesel is already heading to US – Reuters