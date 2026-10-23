Following the agreement between Trump and Putin, the first tanker loaded with Russian diesel fuel is heading to New York.

Reuters reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel is sailing under the Maltese flag.

"According to shipping services, the medium-sized tanker Agioi Fanendes loaded 40,000 metric tons of diesel fuel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22. The vessel is expected to arrive in the U.S. on November 7," the publication notes.

Russia has stated that the first tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel will set sail for the United States as early as October 22.

Read more: "Trump abandoned Ukraine and sided with Russia," — Bill Clinton

The U.S.-Russia Diesel Deal and Threats to Ukraine

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had spoken with Russian dictator Putin, with whom he had agreed on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to markets in the United States and around the world.

According to him, Russia will "immediately" supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to the U.S. and global markets, another 500,000 metric tons in November, and another million metric tons "immediately afterward."

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that, at Trump's direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's authorization to sell petroleum products "an investment in war" and urged the U.S. to have a firm conversation with Moscow and impose sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act.

Axios reported that during talks in Miami, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner allegedly warned the Ukrainian side that access to U.S. intelligence information could be cut off if Ukraine continued to carry out strikes on Russian oil refineries.

On October 11, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

In comments to Axios, Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the start of an "energy truce" came as a surprise to the Ukrainian side.

Later, the president stated that Ukraine is prepared to refrain from striking Russia's energy infrastructure, provided that Russia takes similar steps.

Read more: Republican Senator Tillis: "Putin is playing Trump like a fiddle"