The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, stated that White House Chief Donald Trump has abandoned Ukraine and sided with Vladimir Putin.

Bill Clinton made this statement during a speech at a campaign rally in Florida, according to Censor.NET.

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Clinton emphasized that he was fed up with the way the U.S. treats its allies, using them as doormats.

"And now, just this last week, Trump has finally done what he's threatened to do since he ran the first time, which is to abandon Ukraine and embrace Putin all over again," he said.

Read more: Trump is more committed to Putin than to freedom, democracy, and the U.S., - Hillary Clinton