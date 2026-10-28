Zelenskyy to visit Netherlands on October 28: meetings with Prime Minister and King are planned

On Wednesday, October 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Netherlands. The itinerary includes talks with the prime minister, members of the government, and business representatives, as well as an audience with the king.

The Dutch government announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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The visit will begin with a meeting between Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Rob Jetten at his official residence. The leaders will first hold a bilateral discussion, followed by talks between the delegations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dylan Yesilgöz-Zegerus and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen will also attend the meeting.

Following the government talks, a meeting with the heads of Dutch and Ukrainian companies is scheduled.

On the evening of October 28, Zelenskyy will be received by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The audience will take place at the Royal Palace in The Hague.

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