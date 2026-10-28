Ozon estimates losses from drone attacks at 30 billion rubles; profit has fallen threefold

Losses incurred by the Russian marketplace Ozon as a result of UAV attacks on its warehouses in the third quarter totaled 30.1 billion rubles.

This is mentioned in the company's financial statements for the third quarter of 2026, according to Censor.NET.

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Since August, fires caused by UAV attacks have been reported at 11 Ozon facilities.

Some of the goods and other assets at the affected facilities were insured, but the amount of compensation is not yet known—Ozon is continuing negotiations with insurance companies, reports the Russian media outlet The Bell.

It should be added that, following massive strikes on large warehouses in Russia—which resulted in multibillion-dollar losses for the country’s largest marketplaces—insurers there have sharply raised the prices of insurance policies.

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