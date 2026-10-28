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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Drones have attacked ’Azot’ chemical plant in Tula region of Russian Federation: ammonia production unit is on fire, – media. PHOTOS

In Novomoskovsk, in the Tula Region of the Russian Federation, the ‘Azot’ chemical plant was attacked; a fire broke out at the plant following the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

In particular, local residents reported the attack and the subsequent fire at JSC ‘NAK Azot’.

Strike on Azot near Tula
Strike on Azot near Tula
Strike on Azot near Tula
Strike on Azot near Tula

Watch more: Local residents are filming explosions and a fire near the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Azot" is part of the "EuroKhim" group and is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers in the Russian Federation. The plant produces ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea and methanol.

The plant is of vital importance to the enemy’s military-industrial complex. As emphasised by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the plant supplied nitric acid to the Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, which manufactures explosives.

In Novomoskovsk, judging by the footage, an AM-70 ammonia production unit is believed to be on fire.

Strike on Azot near Tula

Official information

Dmitry Milyaev, Governor of the Tula Region, confirmed the attack on the region, though without providing any specific details.

According to him, debris from a UAV damaged facilities in the industrial zone.

Strike on Azot near Tula
Strike on Azot near Tula
Strike on Azot near Tula

Read more: "Energia" plant in Lipetsk region has been hit. Main microchip production facility in Orel has been destroyed, - General Staff

No official confirmation or further information regarding the attack is available at this time.

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Tula region (12) Strikes on RF (1083)
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