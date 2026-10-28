Local residents are filming explosions and a fire near the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Reports are emerging from Lipetsk, Russia, of explosions and the probable activation of air defence systems targeting aerial threats.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian monitoring Telegram channels, a fire has been reported in the vicinity of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It was also previously reported that on 25 October and during the night of 26 October, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a workshop producing power sources for weapons at the ‘Energia’ plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike caused a fire on the plant premises.

Read more: "Energia" plant in Lipetsk region has been hit. Main microchip production facility in Orel has been destroyed, - General Staff

Warning! Strong language!

Read more: Drones and missiles attacked Lipetsk and Moscow Region: Russian military arsenal was targeted. VIDEO