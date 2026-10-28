Local residents are filming explosions and a fire near the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Reports are emerging from Lipetsk, Russia, of explosions and the probable activation of air defence systems targeting aerial threats.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian monitoring Telegram channels, a fire has been reported in the vicinity of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.
It was also previously reported that on 25 October and during the night of 26 October, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a workshop producing power sources for weapons at the ‘Energia’ plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike caused a fire on the plant premises.
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