New power outages reported in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions due to enemy attacks – Ministry of Energy
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As of this morning, there are new power outages affecting consumers in two regions.
The Ministry of Energy reported on the current situation in the power grid as of October 28, according to Censor.NET.
What Is Known
Yes, we are talking about regions near the front lines and along the border, specifically the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
In addition, in the Sumy region, restoration work is continuing following previous Russian attacks, particularly in the city of Konotop. Power companies have managed to restore power to most consumers, and restoration work is ongoing.
Power Outage Schedules
- It is noted that due to grid constraints caused by Russian attacks, some regions are currently operating under a schedule of hourly power outages.
- Power restriction schedules are also in effect for industrial and commercial customers.
These measures are necessary to ensure the stable operation of the power grid, prevent larger-scale outages, and ensure its subsequent restoration.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password