In Poland, near border with Ukraine, simulation of Russian drone strike on railway station was carried out. VIDEO+PHOTO

On 27 October, a large-scale rescue exercise called ‘MEDYKA 2026’ was held in the Polish village of Medyka, near the border with Ukraine. According to the scenario, a Russian missile or drone struck a railway platform where a passenger train and around 100 people were present.

This was reported by the Polish publication Przemysl Nasze Miasto, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The exercises took place at the railway border crossing. The scenario took into account threats related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, in particular a possible new wave of refugees.

According to the scenario, due to the increase in the number of people arriving from Ukraine, the Polish authorities had reopened medical posts at the border. One of these was set up near the station in Medyka to assist passengers on Ukrainian trains.

According to the exercise scenario, it was precisely this area that came under attack from a Russian drone or missile. The situation was modelled on the Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station.



























Polish rescue workers practised alerting the emergency services, triaging the injured, administering first aid and preparing the wounded for transport to hospital.

Particular attention was paid to the coordination between the Polish services and the Ukrainian medical evacuation team.

Medical staff, firefighters, police, border guards, railway security and volunteer rescue units were involved in the exercises.

The exercise was organised by the Voivodeship Ambulance Service in Przemyśl, in collaboration with the authorities of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

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