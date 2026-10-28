Lithuania to provide Ukraine with medical equipment and medicines worth €84,500 for hospitals in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro
On October 28, Lithuania’s government approved the transfer of medical supplies worth €84,500 to Ukraine. The aid will go to a military hospital in Zaporizhzhia and the Mechnikov Regional Hospital in Dnipro.
Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Ukraine will receive medicines, infusion solutions, electrocardiographs, blood gas analyzers, medical pumps and other equipment from Lithuania’s state reserve, which is managed by the Ministry of Health.
The aid package was drawn up based on the needs of the Zaporizhzhia Military Hospital and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital named after Illia Mechnikov.
Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with organizing the handover of the humanitarian shipment to Ukraine.
The medical supplies were removed from the state reserve’s inventory. The Lithuanian government does not plan to replenish these stocks.
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