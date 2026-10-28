Two high-speed trains collide in Spain: 64 dead, over 200 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Two high-speed passenger trains collided near the town of Urda in Spain’s Toledo province on the morning of October 28. According to the latest figures, 64 people were killed, and more than 200 were injured.

Spanish news outlet El Español and news agency Europa Press reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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A Renfe train rear-ended an Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall into a ditch. A total of 543 passengers were aboard the two trains.

According to Spanish media, a safety system failure occurred on that section of the line before the accident, leading to eight trains being stopped. After permission was given to resume operations, one of them remained on the track, and another crashed into it. Human error is among the possible causes of the disaster being considered.

The injured were taken to hospitals. High-speed train services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended following the accident. The circumstances of the collision are being investigated.







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Spain over the tragedy.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the entire Spanish people following the tragic train collision in Toledo, which killed dozens of people and injured many. A shocking disaster," the head of state wrote.

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