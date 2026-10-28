Britain provides Ukraine with additional £10 billion in financial support – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, following which he announced financial support for Ukraine totaling £10 billion.

The president reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Support for Ukraine

"I had a very good conversation with British Prime Minister Burnham, and we are grateful to Britain for its unwavering, strong support and true leadership. Today, Britain has made a strong decision on additional financial support totaling £10 billion: £7 billion in economic support over the next three years and another £3 billion in British export support, primarily for the supply of essential weapons that will strengthen our ability to protect lives," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that this support comes on top of the annual support Britain already provides to Ukraine.

Read more: Trump and I are on same side, but we have different tools — Zelenskyy on differences with U.S. regarding ending war

"A truly strong step and a very timely one – precisely when Russia must see and feel that Ukraine will not be left alone to face the problems Russia is so eager to magnify. Every step to strengthen Ukraine brings Russia closer to the realization that it must end its war," the president added.

What was discussed

According to the president, sanctions policy was also discussed – Britain will remain principled in this regard. This sets an important example globally.

"I am grateful to Britain, grateful to Prime Minister Burnham and his team, and grateful to everyone around the world who understands the value of standing with Ukraine, and that this means being on the right side of history," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Russia may offer U.S. "economic marriage," but it is unlikely to last long, - Zelenskyy