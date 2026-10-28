Russia may offer U.S. "economic marriage," but it is unlikely to last long, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that following the "diesel deal," Russia may propose new economic agreements to the U.S. regarding gas, fertilizers, and frozen assets, seeking further easing of sanctions.

He told reporters this, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The diesel deal

According to the president, the "diesel deal" opens the door for Russia to take similar steps in the future.

"These include, in particular, fertilizers, gas, frozen assets, and other individuals and entities from which sanctions could be lifted," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Trump and Putin’s "diesel deal" derailed peace process between Ukraine and Russia, -Pavel

He noted that sanctions had already been lifted against Russian oligarchs close to Putin.

According to the president, energy resources are part of Russia’s proposal.

"Russia understands that, unlike other countries in the world, it has such natural resources, capabilities, reserves, and such centralized control over all of this that it can truly offer America a kind of ‘economic marriage’—as unfortunate as that may sound," he added.

Read more: Palisa would be good ambassador to US, but he doesn’t want job. Other candidates will be discussed, - Zelenskyy

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that such a "partnership" is unlikely to be beneficial to the U.S. in the long run.

"Because with Russia, every deal has some unpleasant aspect that isn't immediately apparent, but in the short term—it may seem as though there could be benefits," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Rubio described Trump’s decision to ease sanctions against Russia for "diesel deal" as "very wise"

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Trump was considering lifting sanctions on a Russian investment fund—Putin's "slush fund."

Read more: First tanker loaded with Russian diesel is already heading to US – Reuters