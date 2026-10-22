Trump and Putin’s "diesel deal" derailed peace process between Ukraine and Russia, -Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine was "pretty close"—until U.S. President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Politico.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to him, coordinated U.S. and European sanctions against Russian oil, oligarchs, and other sectors of the economy have put "pressure" on Russia.

However, the deal that Trump announced earlier this month—under which Russia was to supply the U.S. with hundreds of thousands of metric tons of diesel fuel—gave Russia "a chance to catch its breath."

Read more: Republican Senator Tillis: "Putin is playing Trump like a fiddle"

"It's going to be much harder now. Russia is using this moment to ease the pressure, and it's a kind of morale boost for them," Pavel said.

At the same time, the Czech leader refused to say that the U.S. had betrayed Ukraine or other European partners.

"I don't know yet if we can call this a betrayal, but I would call it a mistake. Because now this gives Russia new hope—the hope that it can ignore Europe, ignore Ukraine, focus on striking a deal with the United States, and potentially with China as well, and resolve all issues in accordance with its own priorities and strategies. "I believe this clearly runs counter to our interests in Europe," he explained.

Read more: Talks in Norway: Kushner again urged Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios

Pavel also did not rule out the possibility that European countries might resume buying Russian oil in the future, but added that it would still take "some time" for that to happen.

"If one day Russia becomes a country that respects the sovereignty and borders of other states, why not engage in normal trade with it? But Russia has not yet reached that level," he concluded.

Russia has announced that the first tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel will set sail for the United States as early as October 22.

The U.S.-Russia Diesel Deal and Threats to Ukraine

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had spoken with Russian dictator Putin, with whom he had agreed on the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to markets in the United States and around the world.

According to him, Russia will "immediately" supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to the U.S. and global markets, another 500,000 metric tons in November, and another million metric tons "immediately afterward."

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that, at Trump's direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's authorization to sell petroleum products "an investment in war" and urged the U.S. to have a firm conversation with Moscow and impose sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act.

Axios reported that during talks in Miami, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner allegedly warned the Ukrainian side that access to U.S. intelligence information could be cut off if Ukraine continued to carry out strikes on Russian oil refineries.

On October 11, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would be ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

In a comment to Axios, Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of the start of an "energy truce" came as a surprise to the Ukrainian side.

Later, the president stated that Ukraine is prepared to refrain from striking Russian energy infrastructure, provided that Russia takes similar steps.

See more: Zelenskyy’s approval rating rose following "diesel deal" between U.S. and Russia, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS