Talks in Norway: Kushner again urged Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios

During talks in Norway, the U.S. president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, once again appealed to Ukraine via video conference to stop shelling Russian oil refining infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Axios.

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Kushner's Call and Zelenskyy's Position on the Attacks on Russian Oil Refineries

"Kushner joined the meeting remotely and once again insisted on Trump's demand that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries," the publication reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Axios source also added that "Jared was very straightforward" during the conversation.

Read more: Russia will hear proposals from Trump’s envoys, but there will be no political concessions – Lavrov

The publication notes that following the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow takes reciprocal steps.

Trump's Actions and "Significant Progress" in the Negotiation Process

According to Axios, Washington is counting on Moscow to be accommodating during its dialogue with Ukraine. This is linked to Donald Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on Russian diesel fuel exports and other measures that were viewed favorably by the Kremlin.

As a U.S. official noted, during the meeting in Norway, the Ukrainian delegation presented new initiatives and proposals, which were subjected to a detailed analysis.

In his assessment, the negotiators have made "significant progress" and are showing a high degree of agreement at the technical level regarding next steps.

Read more: "Real progress" made at Oslo talks – Stubb