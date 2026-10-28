Palisa would be good ambassador to US, but he doesn’t want job. Other candidates will be discussed, - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that Pavlo Palisa, Yulia Svyrydenko, and Dmytro Kuleba were among the candidates considered for the position of ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S..

He made this statement during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We discussed the candidates Yulia Svyrydenko, Dmytro Kuleba, and Pavlo Palisa, because he has an American education and knows the language; there is a lot of work to be done on military issues specifically, and Trump knows him.

Palis would make a good ambassador, but he doesn't want to. He said, "Send me to the front; send me back to my brigade immediately. I'm not going anywhere outside of Ukraine," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, consultations on the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. will continue.

Read more: Germany does not want to return to energy dependence on Russia, - German Ambassador Ruge

What led up to it

As a reminder, on August 3, Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America.

Stefanyishyna herself stated on Facebook that it was her decision to step down from her position.

On August 5, it was reported that the NABU and the SAPO notified Stefanyishyna that she was under suspicion of having property acquired by other individuals acting under a power of attorney granted by the suspect. Stefanyishyna failed to include in her declaration two one-bedroom apartments and cash funds she spent on renovating the apartments, her mother’s medical treatment, airline tickets, and the rent for another apartment. In addition, she failed to disclose her use of a Mercedes registered in the name of a subordinate. On August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Stefanyishyna in the form of bail set at 6 million hryvnias.

On August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial measure—a bail of 6 million hryvnias—in connection with the case of illicit enrichment. She was also ordered to refrain from communicating with her friend Tetiana Mazurenko and a number of her subordinates. On August 13, bail was posted for Stefanishyna.

Read more: South Korea is recalling its ambassador to Ukraine