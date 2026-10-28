What PEACE OF BULLSHIT have they fed us? / Will Ukrainian economy survive until winter? / Front / Uncensored. LIVE

Serviceman and journalist Bohdan Butkevych examines the most pressing issues of the day.

Watch today’s stream for a discussion of:

Progress in peace talks: Is there a real chance of a scenario in which the war ends or is frozen?

Ukraine’s economy: What lies ahead, where can we find the money, and what should each of us prepare for?

The situation on the front: Where is the enemy exerting the most pressure, and what is happening on the key axes?

All this will be discussed live on "Uncensored" on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

Current fundraiser

A fundraiser is underway for the KRUK Center to launch a new high-tech course for military personnel, training operators of interceptor UAVs and unmanned ground vehicles!

Goal: UAH 400,000.00

Bank link:https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2sCEwd9GJF

Bank card number: 4874 1000 3478 0349

PrivatBank card: 4731219653847933

Watch more: Who do Armed Forces of Ukraine belong to: Who is responsible for what in war? / Uncensored. VIDEO