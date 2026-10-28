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News Suicidal occupiers Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
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Ruscist in undergrowth fired assault rifle at grenade attached to his own body armor and killed himself. VIDEO

A video posted online shows a Russian occupier killing himself with a grenade attached to his body armor while in the undergrowth on the Pokrovsk axis.

As Censor.NET reports, the invader fired his assault rifle at a grenade attached to his body armor, causing a powerful explosion.

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The powerful detonation tore the ruscist’s body apart.

Watch more: Ruscist missing limb decides not to wait for Ukrainian drone strike and kills himself with grenade. VIDEO 18+

Warning! Not recommended for viewers with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Moment F7 "Litavr" interceptor drones were launched from Mi-8 helicopter to destroy Russian UAVs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12787) elimination (8284) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3997) drones (5544)
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