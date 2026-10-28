Ruscist in undergrowth fired assault rifle at grenade attached to his own body armor and killed himself. VIDEO

A video posted online shows a Russian occupier killing himself with a grenade attached to his body armor while in the undergrowth on the Pokrovsk axis.

As Censor.NET reports, the invader fired his assault rifle at a grenade attached to his body armor, causing a powerful explosion.

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The powerful detonation tore the ruscist’s body apart.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewers with unstable mental health!

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