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Moment F7 "Litavr" interceptor drones were launched from Mi-8 helicopter to destroy Russian UAVs. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force launching F7 ‘Litavr’ interceptor drones to combat Russian drones.
According to Censor.NET, the crew of the Ukrainian helicopter is deploying anti-aircraft drones directly in the air to intercept enemy UAVs.
The footage shows the launch of the interceptors from the Mi-8 in one of the sectors of the front line.
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