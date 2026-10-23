Ukraine’s Defence Forces will ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s decisions to enable the humanitarian mission in temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the statement

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces will ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s decisions to enable the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The relevant orders will be communicated to the troops in accordance with established procedures," the statement said.

The General Staff recalled that Ukrainian units had repeatedly carried out missions to deliver humanitarian supplies by drone to residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages.

"We expect humanitarian access to be guaranteed for the people of Oleshky," the General Staff added.

Read more: 229 combat engagements on front: most enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka axis – General Staff

Background

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side over the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased remain unburied for weeks, while logistics have been completely destroyed. The occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets said that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people are starving in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating dogs.

In late September 2026, around 4,000 kg of food was successfully delivered by drones to a hundred locations across the city.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Ukraine is working to unblock route to Russian-occupied Oleshky, - Zelenskyy