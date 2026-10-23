Lubinets: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky will proceed gradually; it is extremely difficult to carry out. VIDEO

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Melania Trump’s role

"Melania Trump has issued a statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission to rescue civilians in Oleshky. First, I confirm this statement and personally thank Melania Trump and her team for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the two negotiating teams, Ukraine and Russia, to reach agreements. I conducted the negotiations on the Ukrainian side, while Yana Lantratova conducted them on the Russian side," the ombudsman said.

Watch more: Marines from 34th Brigade used drones to deliver food and essential medicines to residents of occupied town of Oleshky. VIDEO

Key terms of the agreement

He said that under the agreement, "first, a ceasefire will be ensured; second, humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky; third, civilians will be guaranteed free passage out of Oleshky".

The operation will proceed in stages

"The operation will proceed gradually. It is extremely difficult to carry out. I will keep the Ukrainian public informed and show the results of this operation. As of today, the Ukrainian side has done and continues to do everything possible to rescue civilians in Oleshky," Lubinets said.

Read more: Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky; locals will be forced to say they are well-fed and grateful, - Sybiha

Background

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky

In late March 2026, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side over the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased remain unburied for weeks, while logistics have been completely destroyed. The occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is trying to obtain information about the situation in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets said that residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Earlier, Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people are starving in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already begun eating dogs.

In late September 2026, around 4,000 kg of food was successfully delivered by drones to a hundred locations across the city.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing staged videos in Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers.

Watch more: Carried across Dnipro by drone: six cats evacuated from occupied Oleshky. VIDEO