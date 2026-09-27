Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky: recently, drones were used to deliver around 4,000 tonnes of food to 100 locations across town, - Regional Military Administration. VIDEO
Since March, the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in collaboration with the Ukrainian military, has been systematically delivering food to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky across the Dnipro River using drones.
This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by Censor.NET.
The situation in Oleshky
According to Prokudin, the Russians are holding around two thousand people hostage in occupied Oleshky, including nearly fifty children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity or water. And worst of all, the Russians have effectively deprived them of any chance of escaping this hell.
"Instead of making grandiose statements, we have chosen the path of concrete action. Since March, together with a unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and defenders from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade ‘Borysfen’, we have been systematically delivering food across the Dnipro using drones," he said.
Around 4,000 tonnes of food have been delivered
As noted, one of the largest such operations was recently carried out.
In cooperation with the 30th Marine Corps, the ‘Grim’ tactical group, the 34th ‘Borysfen’ Marine Brigade, the ‘Bolgarichi’ unit of the 11th National Guard Brigade, the 34th National Guard Regiment and the 79th Border Guard Detachment around 4,000 tonnes of food were delivered directly to 100 designated locations across the city," said Prokudin.
Russia is trying to obstruct the aid
At the same time, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders are trying to disrupt this aid as well. Russian troops are shooting down drones carrying provisions and cynically confiscating or reselling food intended for children and the elderly. The occupiers are detaining Oleshky residents for receiving humanitarian parcels, throwing them ‘into the cellar’, brutally beating them and resorting to violence.
"The deliberate blocking of aid and the creation of famine amongst the civilian population constitute war crimes with no statute of limitations. Everyone involved in these actions will face inevitable consequences," Prokudin emphasised.
He thanked the defenders for their risky work, and the partners for the food provided: "We will continue to make every effort to help the residents of Oleshky."
Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky
- At the end of March 2026, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.
- The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed – the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.
- The UN has stated that Russia has not granted humanitarian access to Oleshky and Hola Prystan.
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