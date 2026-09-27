Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky: recently, drones were used to deliver around 4,000 tonnes of food to 100 locations across town, - Regional Military Administration. VIDEO

Since March, the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in collaboration with the Ukrainian military, has been systematically delivering food to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky across the Dnipro River using drones.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The situation in Oleshky

According to Prokudin, the Russians are holding around two thousand people hostage in occupied Oleshky, including nearly fifty children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity or water. And worst of all, the Russians have effectively deprived them of any chance of escaping this hell.

"Instead of making grandiose statements, we have chosen the path of concrete action. Since March, together with a unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and defenders from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade ‘Borysfen’, we have been systematically delivering food across the Dnipro using drones," he said.

Read more: UN on humanitarian situation in Oleshky: We are trying to help people despite shelling

Around 4,000 tonnes of food have been delivered

As noted, one of the largest such operations was recently carried out.

In cooperation with the 30th Marine Corps, the ‘Grim’ tactical group, the 34th ‘Borysfen’ Marine Brigade, the ‘Bolgarichi’ unit of the 11th National Guard Brigade, the 34th National Guard Regiment and the 79th Border Guard Detachment around 4,000 tonnes of food were delivered directly to 100 designated locations across the city," said Prokudin.

Russia is trying to obstruct the aid

At the same time, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders are trying to disrupt this aid as well. Russian troops are shooting down drones carrying provisions and cynically confiscating or reselling food intended for children and the elderly. The occupiers are detaining Oleshky residents for receiving humanitarian parcels, throwing them ‘into the cellar’, brutally beating them and resorting to violence.

"The deliberate blocking of aid and the creation of famine amongst the civilian population constitute war crimes with no statute of limitations. Everyone involved in these actions will face inevitable consequences," Prokudin emphasised.

He thanked the defenders for their risky work, and the partners for the food provided: "We will continue to make every effort to help the residents of Oleshky."

See more: Further 21 Ukrainians have been returned from territories occupied by Russian Federation, - Lubinets. PHOTO

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky