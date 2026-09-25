Further 21 Ukrainians have been returned from territories occupied by Russian Federation, - Lubinets. PHOTO

Seventeen Ukrainian citizens were successfully repatriated from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) thanks to the efforts of the Ombudsman’s Office, whilst a further four people were repatriated from the TOT via other countries – Georgia and Moldova.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Censor.NET.

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More details on the evacuation

Among those returned are three families from the Kherson region.

Before the occupation, they were neighbours, but over the years they have effectively become one big family. Together, they endured shelling and prolonged power cuts, shared food and supported those who were struggling the most.

Reflecting on this time, they say: "We survived because we stuck together."

Unfortunately, however, not everyone was able to leave. Due to a sudden deterioration in their health, two of their loved ones remained in the temporarily occupied territories.

It was of paramount importance to them, upon their return, not to be separated. Among the members of these families are people with disabilities, and they were unable to resolve the issue of accommodation on their own. Through the cooperation of the Ombudsman’s Office and the charitable organisation ‘Rokada’, the families were provided with shared accommodation where they can stay close together and support one another.

See more: Man spent more than seven days in TCR basement in Lviv region: Lubinets examines whether his stay there was lawful. PHOTO

The four people evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories via Georgia and Moldova form a whole family: a Ukrainian man, his father and two young girls.

The family faced persecution after the children’s mother was detained for her pro-Ukrainian stance and sentenced to a long prison term.

Assistance with the evacuation

According to Lubinets, the international company MHP, which has Ukrainian roots, and its founder and CEO Yuriy Kosyuk played a key role in the evacuation.

The Ombudsman also expressed his gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Charitable Foundation ‘Caritas Ukraine’, the charitable organisation ‘Rokada’, representatives of state bodies, humanitarian organisations, medical staff, social workers and everyone involved in this work.

Read more: 33 children and teenagers returned from Russian occupation in week – Kuleba

The situation in Oleshky

Lubinec also drew attention to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky.

"The situation in this and neighbouring settlements in the Kherson region requires the immediate attention of the international community. People there continue to live in conditions of constant danger, facing problems with access to medicines, food and other basic necessities, whilst opportunities for safe evacuation remain severely limited," he emphasised.

The Ombudsman added that he receives daily requests for assistance in helping people leave the area.

"We are processing each one, working with state and international partners, and exploring every possible avenue to bring our citizens home," he assured.

Read more: Another 32 children and teenagers rescued from occupation: family hid one boy at home for four years – Kuleba