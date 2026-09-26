Russia has not granted humanitarian access to Oleshky and Hola Prystan, - UN

Photo: 34 окрема бригада Морської Піхоти "Борисфен"

Russia has still not granted humanitarian organisations safe access to Oleshky and Hola Prystan in the Kherson region. Residents of these communities are in need of food and medicines.

According to Censor.NET, the UN Coordinator in Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, made this statement in a comment to ‘Suspilne’.

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"Under international law, the occupying authorities are obliged to provide the population with food and medical supplies and, where necessary, to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid," he said.

Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky

At the end of March 2026, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in occupied Oleshky.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed – the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.

Read more: Council of Europe on critical situation in occupied Oleshky: Civilians are trapped